Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak on the rise again across Turkey - health minister

The death toll from the virus rose to 9,584 on Thursday, Health Ministry data showed. Turkey's top medical association and the main opposition party have criticised the government's decision to only publish symptomatic COVID-19 patients, saying it hides the true scale of the outbreak.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:13 IST
Coronavirus outbreak on the rise again across Turkey - health minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@drfahrettinkoca)

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey has risen again nationwide, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, following a recent surge in daily symptomatic patient numbers.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Bursa, Koca said 40% of total cases across the country were reported in the country's largest city Istanbul, where cases were five times more than those in the capital Ankara. Turkey reported another 2,102 people with COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday, the highest figure since May when Ankara imposed a series of restrictive measures. The death toll from the virus rose to 9,584 on Thursday, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's top medical association and the main opposition party have criticised the government's decision to only publish symptomatic COVID-19 patients, saying it hides the true scale of the outbreak. Late on Thursday, Koca said residents in Istanbul should avoid crowded places unless necessary. On Friday, he said he would be hold discussions in Istanbul starting this weekend to evaluate the recent rise there.

Turkey imposed weekend lockdowns, restricted intercity travel and closed restaurants and cafes earlier this year to slow the spread of the virus. Almost all restrictions were lifted in June. The government has since enforced measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, and has imposed fines on those who break rules.

A senior official said on Wednesday Ankara was considering reimposing some restrictions to stem the resurgence of cases but will avoid throttling the economic recovery. Vice President Fuat Oktay later said no measures were on the government's agenda at this stage.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW as part of his speech or presentation. The high court noted in its order that Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, which has filed ...

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India...

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020