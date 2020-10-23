Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hitler under the hammer: speech cards auctioned in Munich

"No one would spend that kind of money to create a private altar with Hitler memorabilia." But sale prices clearly showed more interest in relics closely associated with the wartime leader's crimes. The set of cue cards bearing the phrase "Jewish problem", for a 1939 speech to graduating army officers, sold for 34,000 euros, while the notes for a 1935 speech to a winter aid charity with phrases like "collections are annoying" went for just 12,500 euros.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:54 IST
Hitler under the hammer: speech cards auctioned in Munich

A sheaf of papers, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, here and there a recognisable phrase: "the Jewish problem", "work, sacrifice" - these are Adolf Hitler's speaking notes, which went under the hammer at a Munich auction house on Friday. The collection of post-1919 historical artefacts at Munich's Hermann Historica auctioneers has attracted attention because of the presence of large amounts of memorabilia linked to the Nazi leader, responsible for some of the worst crimes in history.

Apart from the notes to several speeches by the man who unleashed World War Two and the genocide of 6 million European Jews, the connection contains initialled pots from his personal tea service and presentation copies of his books. But Bernhard Pacher, manager of the auctioneers, denied that the objects would end up in the hands of neo-Nazis or sympathisers, saying that only well-heeled museums and "private collectors" could afford them.

"Almost none of the buyers are right-wing extremist neo-Nazis because they don't need that stuff. They are happy with copies, cheap copies," he said. "No one would spend that kind of money to create a private altar with Hitler memorabilia." But sale prices clearly showed more interest in relics closely associated with the wartime leader's crimes.

The set of cue cards bearing the phrase "Jewish problem", for a 1939 speech to graduating army officers, sold for 34,000 euros, while the notes for a 1935 speech to a winter aid charity with phrases like "collections are annoying" went for just 12,500 euros. Other objects in the sale include an example of the German Enigma cipher machine which was famously cracked by Polish and British cryptographers early in World War Two, expected to fetch up to 70,000 euros, and uniforms, military decorations and pins.

"Since the Wehrmacht had more than 6 million soldiers there isn't really a supply problem," said Pacher.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020