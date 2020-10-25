Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates to 'very critical': Doctors

The 85-year-old thespian is not responding to treatment and his platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, a doctor at the facility said. "There is a deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:36 IST
The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated to "very critical" on Sunday, doctors treating him at a private hospital here said. The 85-year-old thespian is not responding to treatment and his platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, a doctor at the facility said.

"There is a deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness. He is not responding to treatment. His condition is very critical," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI. Asked whether the thespian has gone into a coma, the doctor said the medical practitioners are "evaluating the patient's current condition".

It was learnt that the level of urea and sodium in his blood has further gone up. The octogenarian's COVID-19 encephalopathy has also deteriorated, he said.

Encephalopathy is a general term to describe a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain. The actor's age and comorbidities are a matter of concern for the doctors.

"His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern," he said. The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU..

