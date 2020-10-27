Left Menu
Polish PM warns of "massive" COVID risk from abortion rights protests

The court said abortion due to foetal abnormalities, the only other case for legal termination in Poland until now, was unconstitutional. Morawiecki said his conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government would ensure mothers and their children born despite health problems would be taken care of.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:26 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Tuesday for an end to mass protests over abortion rights, saying those attending were disregarding "massive risks" from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Poland has seen five days of nationwide protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Once the decision goes into effect, pregnancy termination will only be legal in Poland in the case of incest, rape or a threat to the mother's health. The court said abortion due to foetal abnormalities, the only other case for legal termination in Poland until now, was unconstitutional.

Morawiecki said his conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government would ensure mothers and their children born despite health problems would be taken care of. "We will help ... children to develop normally in their mother's womb and then live a normal life," he told reporters.

Protests have taken place across the country in defiance of restrictions due to mounting COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Poland hit a new record of 16,300 reported new infections. No nationwide protests were scheduled on Tuesday, but scuffles erupted in parliament. Opposition lawmakers surrounded PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, carrying signs reading "This is war", "Shame" and "Legal abortion".

The court ruling has fuelled an unprecedented backlash against the Roman Catholic Church in Poland, which is seen as having close links with the nationalist PiS and its ultra-conservative allies. It has also heightened criticism of PiS, which came to power five years ago on a promise to instill more traditional values in public life.

