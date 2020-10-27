Left Menu
Mombasa assembly's 3 representatives test COVID-19 positive, suspends proceeding

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IsaacWaihenya)

The Mombasa County Assembly has suspended its proceedings for two weeks after three ward representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani said the three ward representatives were found to be infected after a round of mass testing last week.

The sittings were to resume Tuesday, following a break as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"We have suspended sittings to pave the way for testing of other staff, Makarani said, noting the three MCAs were placed in isolation and their colleagues and staff asked to self-quarantine.

"We are going to fumigate the place and follow other precautionary measures as directed by the health department, which we are working with closely," he added.

"The staffers are aware that they are going to be tested. Based on the availability of kits, we expect to be done by the end of this week."

The suspension of proceedings for 14 days will have serious consequences as some bills are pending while some motions are yet to be discussed.

Mombasa has seen an increase in reported positive COVID-19 cases this month.

Amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the county is among five where lockdowns could be imposed.

The coastal county has recorded over 3,000 cases so far and has been flagged as one of the areas with a resurgence of cases as residents continue to flout health protocols.

