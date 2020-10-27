Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax delays U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to November

Data from an early-to-mid stage or phase 2 trial of the vaccine is now expected on Friday, the company said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:42 IST
Novavax delays U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to November
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Novavax)

Novavax Inc on Tuesday delayed the start of a late-stage U.S. trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by roughly a month to the end of November, citing delays in scaling up the manufacturing process.

The U.S.-based drug developer said data from a separate phase 3 trial being conducted in Britain was expected by the first quarter of 2021 and could be the basis for regulatory approval, sending its shares up 3.4% in early trading. Data from an early-to-mid stage or phase 2 trial of the vaccine is now expected on Friday, the company said. Early-stage data had showed the vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

A handful of companies, including larger rivals Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, have begun testing their vaccines in late-stage trials, though none of them is yet to win regulatory approvals. Novavax in August said it will supply 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the UK from as early as the first quarter of 2021.

The company is also preparing to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by January after it was awarded $1.6 billion for its potential vaccine and has also signed supply agreements with Canada and Japan.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; company logs highest-ever quarterly revenues

Bharti Airtel, the countrys second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September per...

Spain to hike taxes on large companies, high earners in 2021 budget

Spains left-wing government announced plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on large companies and high earners to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its progressive agenda. With the coronavirus-battered economy ...

Music, dance can provide relief from anxiety caused by COVID-19 pandemic: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that music and dance can provide relief from the anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the virtual festival of Parampara Series 2020-National Festival of Music and Dance organise...

NACL Industries acquires 19.7 acres land to set up agrochemical plant in Gujarat

NACL Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 19.7 acres land in Gujarat to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing plant. In a regulatory filing, the company said its subsidiary NACL Spec-Chem Ltd NSCL has acquired the Gujarat Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020