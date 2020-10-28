Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes six lakh tele-consultations amid COVID-19 pandemic

A customised eSanjeevani OPD was rolled out by the Union Health Ministry on April 13 during the first phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown when OPDs across the country were shut, whereas eSanjeevani (AB-HWC) was launched by the Ministry of Health in November 2019. The top 10 states which have registered the highest number of consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (2,03,286), Uttar Pradesh (1,68,553), Kerala (48,081), Himachal Pradesh (41,607), Andhra Pradesh (31,749), Madhya Pradesh (21,580), Uttarakhand (21,451), Gujarat (16,346), Karnataka (13,703), and Maharashtra (8,747), the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:04 IST
Govt's eSanjeevani OPD completes six lakh tele-consultations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Union Health Ministry's telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani OPD has completed six lakh consultations since its launch in April this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the last one lakh consultations being done in just 15 days. The health ministry said on Wednesday that considering the usefulness and ease of its use for extending the reach of health services, states are actively considering using eSanjeevani OPD for inmates of old-age homes and prisons.

In what can be seen as a big push for the 'Digital India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the eSanjeevani platform has proved its usefulness and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community, and those seeking healthcare services in the times of COVID-19, the ministry said. States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat run eSanjeevani OPD for 12 hours a day and seven days a week.

It is a testimony to the fact that eSanjeevani is gradually gaining traction with patients and doctors.  The platform is available to people in 27 states and union territories. The digital platform provides e-health services through more than 6,000 doctors who man 217 online OPDs in patient-to-doctor telemedicine model, the ministry said in a statement. States are also extending the reach of specialised health services to the people in smaller towns and rural areas through eSanjeevani (Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres -- AB-HWC) that is operational at around 4,000 Health and Wellness Centres linked with over 175 hubs set up at district hospitals and medical colleges.

Over 20,000 clinicians and health workers have been on eSanjeevani's two variants. Currently, eSanjeevani is recording up to over 8,500 consultations per day. A customised eSanjeevani OPD was rolled out by the Union Health Ministry on April 13 during the first phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown when OPDs across the country were shut, whereas eSanjeevani (AB-HWC) was launched by the Ministry of Health in November 2019.

The top 10 states which have registered the highest number of consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (2,03,286), Uttar Pradesh (1,68,553), Kerala (48,081), Himachal Pradesh (41,607), Andhra Pradesh (31,749), Madhya Pradesh (21,580), Uttarakhand (21,451), Gujarat (16,346), Karnataka (13,703), and Maharashtra (8,747), the statement said. The Health Ministry is complementing efforts of state governments by establishing a robust digital health ecosystem and resources (human and infrastructural) to boost the adoption of eSanjeevani. The ministry has roped in the Mohali branch of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) for providing end-to-end technical services such as development, implementation, operations, and technical support including training of health personnel.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: AMC to reopen eight theaters in California; 'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming telev...

Paddy procurement up 26% this kharif season; Govt procures 170.53 lakh tonne at Rs 32,196 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 PTI&#160;The Food Corporation of India and state procurement agencies have bought 26 per cent more paddy so far in this years kharif marketing season at 170.53&#160;lakh tonne for Rs 32,196 crore. Paddy procurement for kh...

PNB Housing Finance Q2 net down 15 pc at Rs 313 cr

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 313 crore for the quarter ended September. The housing finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 367 crore during the corresponding period of the previo...

Military alliance with US not in national interest; govt should keep negotiating with China: Left

Military alliance with the US is not in national interest, the Left parties said on Wednesday, urging the government to continue to negotiate with China without becoming subordinate to Americas geo-political strategy in Asia. A joint statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020