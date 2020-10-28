COVID-19: Containment zones rise to 3,047 in Delhi, southwest district 558

As the national capital witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones has gone up to 3,047, with the maximum 558 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 82 in northeast Delhi, according to official data. There are 3,047 COVID-19 containment zones as on Tuesday. So far, 6,657 containment zones have been created and of these, 3,610 have been de-contained by authorities since the coronavirus outbreak.

According to data prepared by the Revenue Department, Delhi's seven districts have more than 200 containment zones - southwest (558), south (505), west (333), New Delhi (275), central (267), southeast (247) and northwest (246). Northeast Delhi has 82 such zones, which is the lowest in the national capital, followed by east (165), north (171) and Shahdara (198).

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 5,673 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city climbed to over 3.7 lakh. This is the first time when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases was recorded on Tuesday.