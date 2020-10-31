Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases says Health CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe has informed that Kenya on October 30 has recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 infections, according to a news report by Nation.

CS Kagwe has announced in a press conference in Mombasa County that 1,185 new infections have been recorded following the testing of 9,851 samples in the last 24 hours. This raised the country's caseload to 53,797 and the total number of samples tested so far to 687,462.

Mutahi Kagwe has also reported that 17 more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll in Kenya to 981.

Of all the reported patients in the country, 1,119 had been hospitalized, 41 of them in intensive care units (ICU), and 26 on ventilator support, as of Friday.

Kagwe said 45 were on supplementary oxygen (not in ICU) and 15 in high dependency units (HDU).

He further said 4,440 of them were in the home-based care program and that the youngest of the new patients was 11 months old and the oldest 93. Kenyans numbered 1,145 while the rest were foreigners.

Nairobi remained the county with the highest number of infections - 25,226. Mombasa was second with 4,194 cases, Kiambu third with 3,203, Nakuru fourth with 2,530, and Kajiado fifth with 2,175 cases.