Kenya: IG Mutyambai warns Kenyans of Sh20,000 fine for not wearing mask in public

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai has warned Kenyans that they will be charged an Sh20,000 fine if found without a face mask in public.

The police boss revealed this on Monday morning during his weekly #EngageTheIG tweet chat, an initiative he launched to make his office accessible and accountable to the public through digital communication platforms.

"Being in public without a mask attracts a fine of Ksh. 20,000. However, all officers are to enforce this within the law and no one is allowed to use excessive force while implementing this directive. In case of any proof, share with my office, IAU [Internal Affairs Unit] or IPOA [Independent Policing Oversight Authority] for action," Mutyambai said.

He said police officers are under instructions to strictly enforce the Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, including the wearing of masks in public.

"All police officers should identify themselves, even then the police have been authorized to enforce strict adherence to the @MOH_Kenya Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks in public places. Finally do not offer or give any bribes to anyone," said in response to a question about police harassing members of the public.

However, the directive presents a Catch-22 situation for the authorities because those who will be arrested for not wearing masks risk spreading or contracting the virus if they are put in police cells where social distancing may prove problematic.