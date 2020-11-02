Accommodation issue: Doctors at 2 Goa hospitals withdraw stir

Doctors at two COVID-19 facilities in Goa who had struck work on Monday morning after the state government asked them to vacate rooms alloted to them resumed duties in the evening, a senior official said. Ajit Roy, the collector of South Goa, where the two facilities are located, said the doctors resumed work after a minor disruption in services.

"Senior consultants and Directorate of Health Services doctors attended to the patients during these hours," Roy said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Goa Association of Resident Doctors president Dr Pratik Sawant said over 60 resident doctors had withdrawn their services from ESI Hospital and South Goa District Hospital in Margao due to the circular asking them to vacate government-provided accommodation.