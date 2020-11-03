Left Menu
Telangana reports 1,536 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,536 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths due to the infection were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:19 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The total cases due to coronavirus stand at 2,42,506 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,351 deaths, and 17,742 active cases. A total of 1,421 patients were discharged and 45,021 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,915 people are in-home or institutional isolation in Telangana currently. (ANI)

