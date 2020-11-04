Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope returns to private library for audience as virus surges

Pope Francis urged people follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as he returned to his private library for his Wednesday general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe. At the end of Wednesday's audience, Francis offered prayers for the victims of recent “deplorable" attacks in Europe.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:40 IST
Pope returns to private library for audience as virus surges
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IFAD)

Pope Francis urged people follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as he returned to his private library for his Wednesday general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe. The Vatican announced last week that Francis, 83, was suspending public audiences and would celebrate all upcoming liturgies without throngs of faithful present. It made the decision after someone who attended the pope's October 21 audience tested positive, 13 Swiss Guards who protect the pope came down with the virus and Italy re-imposed new restrictions on gatherings to try to tame resurging infections.

Francis held his audience Wednesday in his private library with around 10 priests to translate summaries of his catechism lesson, which was livestreamed. It was the same setup Francis used during the Vatican's nearly three-month COVID-19 lockdown in the spring and summer. Then, he complained it felt like he was in a "cage" and unable to mingle with his flock.

In his opening remarks, Francis said "unfortunately" it was necessary to return to the library to prevent infections. "This tells us we have to be very attentive to the prescriptions of political and health authorities to defend us against the pandemic," Francis said. "We offer to the Lord this distance among us for the good of all." He offered special prayers for the sick, doctors, nurses, volunteers and all those working with the sick "who are risking their lives but do it out of love, their vocation and love of the other." The priests kept their distance from Francis during the audience but no one wore protective face masks.

Francis resumed his general audiences in public on Sept. 2, inviting small groups of faithful into a Vatican courtyard and the Vatican auditorium. He drew criticism on social media and from some within the Vatican for refusing to wear a face mask when he greeted priests at the end of the weekly encounter. At the end of Wednesday's audience, Francis offered prayers for the victims of recent "deplorable" attacks in Europe. He cited the deadly Nice church attack and the Vienna shooting and denounced how some use violence and hatred to disrupt fraternity among people.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's rivals urge Security Council to back cease-fire

Libyas rivals wrapped up their military talks with a call to the U.N. Security Council to adopt a binding resolution to implement a cease-fire deal inked last month, the U.N. said. The two-day talks in the oasis town of Ghadames, which conc...

Targeted COVID-19 testing begins in market places, crowded areas in Delhi: Jain

The Delhi government has started conducting targeted COVID-19 tests in markets and other crowded areas to strengthen its surveillance mechanism, the citys Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday amid a surge in daily coronavirus cas...

Coal India's e-auction sales nearly triple in October as demand rises

State-owned CILs e-auction sales nearly tripled to 16.8 million tonnes MTs in October, amid a strong demand resumption for coal from the power sector. The quantity of coal booked under CILs e-auctions stood at 5.8 MT in the corresponding mo...

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel for cooperation in health and medicine

The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of an MoU between India and Israel for cooperation in the field of health and medicine, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The MoU covers areas of cooperation such as exchange ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020