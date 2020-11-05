Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt moves SC against HC order staying 80 pc reservation of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

A single judge bench of the high court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government's September 13 decision saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his government has moved the top court on the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:00 IST
AAP govt moves SC against HC order staying 80 pc reservation of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80 percent ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. A single-judge bench of the high court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government's September 13 decision saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his government has moved the top court on the issue. "Del (Delhi) HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt (private) hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," Kejriwal said.

The government has already challenged the single judge's stay order before a division bench in the high court which has listed it for hearing on November 27. While staying the Delhi government's order, the high court had come down heavily asking whether the non-COVID-19 patients have a right to life or not.

It had said that prima facie, the government's order was "arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens" guaranteed under the Constitution "Do other patients have a right to life or not, or is it now that the state says only COVID-19 patients have a right to life… The patient is not going there for a holiday, he is going there in an emergency. "Why do you (Delhi government) discriminate between the two (COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients). Why do you have to keep an ICU bed vacant for COVID-19 patient and the other one in need can die? A person has got a heart attack and you are saying he should die on the road," the high court had observed while staying the decision. The appeal was then filed against the order before a division bench.

In the meantime, COVID-19 situation particularly in Delhi has been worsening. On Wednesday, Delhi saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections and the Chief Minister said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

Delhi, so far, has had over four lakh COVID-19 patients and out of them, 3.6 lakh people have recovered and 6,652 have succumbed to the deadly virus. On the national level, the detection of more than 50,000 cases within a span of 24 hours, after a 10-day gap, on Thursday took the Covid-19 tally to 8.3 million and the number of fatalities also increased to 124,315 after over 700 deaths were registered within the same period.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Those held over Vienna attack are part of Islamist scene, Austria says

All 15 people arrested in connection with a deadly rampage in Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene and just under half have criminal convictions, some for terrorism offences, Interior Ministry officials said on Thursday.A...

Italy's five-year bond yield turns negative in U.S. election aftermath

Italys five-year bond yield turned negative on Thursday for the first time, as the prospect of gridlock resulting from the U.S. election supported riskier financial assets. Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential...

U.S. will order twice daily sweeps for states still receiving ballots

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Thursday he will sign an order requiring twice daily sweeps at U.S. Postal facilities serving states with extended ballot receipt deadline.Some states, including Nevada and North Carolina, are countin...

Netherlands uncovers network helping Ugandan asylum seekers fake being gay

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Dutch government has said it will reassess the cases of dozens of Ugandans granted asylum after it uncovered a criminal network that helped would-be refugees from the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020