AAP govt moves SC against HC order staying 80 pc reservation of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80 percent ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. A single-judge bench of the high court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government's September 13 decision saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his government has moved the top court on the issue. "Del (Delhi) HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt (private) hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," Kejriwal said.

The government has already challenged the single judge's stay order before a division bench in the high court which has listed it for hearing on November 27. While staying the Delhi government's order, the high court had come down heavily asking whether the non-COVID-19 patients have a right to life or not.

It had said that prima facie, the government's order was "arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens" guaranteed under the Constitution "Do other patients have a right to life or not, or is it now that the state says only COVID-19 patients have a right to life… The patient is not going there for a holiday, he is going there in an emergency. "Why do you (Delhi government) discriminate between the two (COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients). Why do you have to keep an ICU bed vacant for COVID-19 patient and the other one in need can die? A person has got a heart attack and you are saying he should die on the road," the high court had observed while staying the decision. The appeal was then filed against the order before a division bench.

In the meantime, COVID-19 situation particularly in Delhi has been worsening. On Wednesday, Delhi saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections and the Chief Minister said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

Delhi, so far, has had over four lakh COVID-19 patients and out of them, 3.6 lakh people have recovered and 6,652 have succumbed to the deadly virus. On the national level, the detection of more than 50,000 cases within a span of 24 hours, after a 10-day gap, on Thursday took the Covid-19 tally to 8.3 million and the number of fatalities also increased to 124,315 after over 700 deaths were registered within the same period.