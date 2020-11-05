Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second COVID wave risks being more severe than first - French health minister

"The next days and weeks will be difficult," Veran told a news conference. France is scrambling to train more health workers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:29 IST
Second COVID wave risks being more severe than first - French health minister

The second wave of coronavirus infections tearing across France will be more severe than the first experienced in the spring if it is allowed to continue spreading at the current rate, the country's health minister said on Thursday France would see the number of COVID sufferers in intensive care peak at 6,000 if the public complied with the new lockdown, or as many as 7,000 if the virus continued spreading as it is now with not everyone respecting the confinement rules, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

It reported more than 4,000 COVID patients in ICU on Wednesday. "The next days and weeks will be difficult," Veran told a news conference.

France is scrambling to train more health workers. Student medics could be called on once again for reinforcements, Veran added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the la...

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020