Salaries of nurses, paramedics of 5 North Corporation-run hospitals released, strike called off: Mayor

Salaries of nurses and paramedics of five civic-run hospitals have been released for the months of August and September, following which they have “called off their strike”, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Thursday. Hundreds of nurses of the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other North Corporation-run facilities on Monday had gone on an indefinite strike over their pending salaries for August-October. Later, they were joined by the paramedical staff too. The strike led by Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital had come days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had released their due salaries till September. Prakash along with Rajya Sabha Member Vijay Goel and former North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Thursday met the striking nurses and para-medical staff of the five major hospitals and 17 polyclinics of NDMC and informed them that their salary up to September has been released.

“I appealed to them to resume duties in the public interest as patients are facing a tough time due to their strike. The nurses and para-medical staff called off their strike and agreed to resume duties,” Prakash said. The North Delhi mayor said the NDMC hospitals include Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital, and Balak Ram Hospital. Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA, said, “Salaries have been received. However, we will resume work from tomorrow (Friday) morning.” About 650 nurses were on strike, she claimed. The members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the 900-bed hospital had recently protested for several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for three months.

Senior doctors under the banner of Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) later had also gone on an indefinite strike, and both associations had called off the stir on October 28..