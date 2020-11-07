Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian diplomat elected to UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

In a significant victory for India at the United Nations, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:31 IST
Indian diplomat elected to UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

In a significant victory for India at the United Nations, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly. In the Group of Asia-Pacific States, Maitra, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, obtained 126 votes. The 193-member General Assembly appoints members of the Advisory Committee. Members are selected on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience. Maitra was one of two nominated candidates from the Group of Asia-Pacific States. In the group, Ali Mohammed Faeq Al-Dabag of Iraq drew 64 votes. The Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with administrative and budgetary issues, recommended Maitra to the Assembly for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021. The victory comes as India gets ready to sit in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 2021.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message that Maitra was elected on Friday to the UN ACABQ "in a strong display of support by UN member states". He expressed confidence that Maitra "will bring an independent, objective and much-needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ".

Tirumurti expressed gratitude to all member states who supported India in this "crucial election and reposed faith in our candidate". He said the ACABQ ensures that fund contributions to the UN system are put to good effect and that mandates are properly funded. He noted that India's membership of ACABQ is particularly relevant now when the UN budget has come under increasing pressure. "India has a stellar record of bringing professional auditing experience to the UN and contributing outstanding professionals to UN bodies," he said, adding that with India's rising obligations in both assessed as well as voluntary contributions to the UN, "we take the responsibility of administrative and budgetary management of UN's functioning very seriously". Tirumurti emphasised that this assumes greater significance against the backdrop of India's term in the Security Council for 2021-22.

The ACABQ consists of 16 members appointed by the Assembly in their individual capacity. The major functions of the Advisory Committee are to examine and report on the budget submitted by the Secretary-General to the General Assembly and to advise the General Assembly concerning any administrative and budgetary matters referred to it. It also examine, on behalf of the General Assembly, the administrative budgets of the specialised agencies and proposals for financial arrangements with such agencies; and to consider and report to the General Assembly on the auditors' reports on the accounts of the United Nations and of the specialised agencies.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020