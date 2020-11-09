BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economyReuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:57 IST
Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.
"I'm not close enough to know how credible today's Pfizer announcement is, but let's hope it is. That would shift expectations I think very decisively among both people and among companies," Haldane said in a speech to the Reform think tank.
Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andy Haldane