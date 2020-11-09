Peak of COVID-19 pandemic is still to come in France -health chief

The peak of the coronavirus pandemic in France is still to come, its top health official Jerome Salomon said on Monday, urging the population to remain vigilant. French cities that were put under curfew in October were however starting to see a lesser spread of the disease, he added.

"We are at a crucial moment," Salomon told a news conference. The government imposed a new lockdown on Oct. 30 to rein in a surge in new cases although the restrictions were softer than in March to limit the impact on the euro zone's second-biggest economy.