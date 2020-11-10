Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Hoping for economic boost, most Japan firms want Tokyo Olympics to go ahead

The survey of large and medium non-financial companies, conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 4, showed 68% believe the Games should go ahead, and if they do go ahead, three quarters thought spectator numbers should be restricted. "In terms of the Japanese economy, it would be better to proceed than not to proceed," wrote a manager at a metals firm.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 04:30 IST
POLL-Hoping for economic boost, most Japan firms want Tokyo Olympics to go ahead

Most Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead next summer with restrictions on spectator numbers, saying while any boost to the economy would be limited, it would be better than nothing, a Reuters survey showed.

The results contrast sharply with public opinion polls earlier this year. One poll conducted by broadcaster NHK in July showed two-thirds of Japanese people believed the Games should either be cancelled or postponed further. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who sees tourism as key to reviving the economy, has vowed to do all it takes to ensure the coronavirus pandemic-delayed Olympics Games take place in 2021.

Sources have also told Reuters he has shown more flexibility about having them simplified than his predecessor Shinzo Abe who was wedded to having the event in "full form". The survey of large and medium non-financial companies, conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 4, showed 68% believe the Games should go ahead, and if they do go ahead, three quarters thought spectator numbers should be restricted.

"In terms of the Japanese economy, it would be better to proceed than not to proceed," wrote a manager at a metals firm. After falling to its deepest postwar slump in April-June, Japan's economy has seen signs of recovery, although not one strong enough to put it on a pre-pandemic footing in the near-term.

Two-thirds of firms expect a limited economic boost if the Games were held, with many noting the number of foreign visitors would be far fewer than in non-pandemic times. Eleven percent believed the economy would get a big lift. But close to a third said the Games should be cancelled, noting that in many countries the virus is still raging.

"As a Japanese person I want the Games to go ahead, but unless the pandemic has subsided within the year, I think there is no alternative but to cancel. There's no need to invite danger by holding them," wrote a manager at a transportation firm. The survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research each month on different topics, canvassed 485 firms, of which some 220 responded. Responses are given on condition of anonymity.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. allows emergency use of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly and Cos experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, which President Donald Trump has praised and vowed to make available free of cost for all Americans.The ...

Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities'

The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of irregularities in last weeks election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evid...

China wildlife crime prosecutions up sharply after COVID-19 outbreak

China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, up 66 from 2019, state prosecutors said, as authorities moved to enforce a trafficking ban imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. The S...

Bayer makes 'substantial progress' in Roundup cancer lawsuits, mediator says

A court-appointed mediator on Monday said Bayer AG has made substantial progress toward resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The mediator Kenneth Feinberg spoke at a Zoom hearing in San ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020