Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin warns against politicising COVID-19 vaccine issue

Addressing the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Putin said Russia supports the idea of giving countries in need access to drugs and necessary goods. "We have two registered vaccines in Russia, and the trials have already confirmed that the vaccines are safe, there are no side effects, and they are efficient.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:19 IST
Putin warns against politicising COVID-19 vaccine issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Russian vaccines against COVID-19 are "effective" and "safe" and a third one is in the pipeline, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, as he warned against politicising the coronavirus jab issue. Addressing the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Putin said Russia supports the idea of giving countries in need access to drugs and necessary goods.

"We have two registered vaccines in Russia, and the trials have already confirmed that the vaccines are safe, there are no side effects, and they are efficient. A third vaccine is in the pipeline," he said in his address to the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO. "They are effective, the people who have been vaccinated and who have then had contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus have not contracted the coronavirus themselves, or they only have mild symptoms," Sputnik News quoted Putin as saying.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and it was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute. The vaccine is now nearing the end of phase three clinical trials. However, there are some concerns over the Russian vaccine as experts are skeptic over Russia's fast-paced approach to developing a vaccine. Scientists have raised concerns over the data in the study. "We are ready for cooperation ... and we propose abstaining from politicisation, being guided by the fact that people across the planet need vaccines today. We are ready to work with any country in the world," Putin stressed.

The president noted that Russia chaired the SCO at a time when its member states were facing the coronavirus pandemic, which brought about adjustments to the organisation's agenda, including enhanced interaction between the SCO's member states in the fields of healthcare and protecting the life and health of citizens. "Today we are going to adopt a comprehensive plan of our organisation [the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] on fighting the epidemic, as well as a special statement on the topic of the coronavirus", Putin said.

Russia has donated about half a million kits for coronavirus diagnostic laboratories as well as devices for non-contact temperature measurement to SCO nations. Russian medical teams have been sent to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Putin said. Russia has reported 1,817,109 coronavirus cases so far with 31,161 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moglix expands footprint across India, sets up supply chain centres at Goa, Assam

Business-to-business commerce firm Moglix is expanding its footprint across India and is now present at 35 locations with the inclusion of Goa and Guwahati. The announcement of Moglixs decision to enter new geographies in the country comes ...

Several thousand fleeing conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan- official

About 2,500 Ethiopians are known to have crossed the border into Sudan over the past two days as they flee fighting in their home country, an official in Sudans eastern Kassala state said on Tuesday.The number is increasing around the clock...

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020