Soumitra Chatterjee to undergo tracheotomy on Wednesday

With the health condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee, adfmitted in a city private hospital for over a month, remaining critical doctors treating him have decided to conduct tracheotomy on him on Wednesday. Doctors treating him said on Tuesday that dialysis is being administered to the 85-year-old thespian on every alternate day and his kidneys may take time to go back to normal.

We are technically and mentally ready to conduct tracheotomy on Mr Chatterjee tomorrow. Once its done and there are no complications, we will carry out plasmapheresis in another 24 to 48 hours, he said. Chatterjees blood parameters especially his low platelets count continue to be a cause of worry.

We are trying to rectifying those things. He has not experienced any fever and we have not given him antibiotics, he added. The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar' and went on to win the Dada Saheb Phalke award, has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced..