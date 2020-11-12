Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine works against mutated mink coronavirus in early animal trials - Danish scientist

A potential vaccine candidate being developed in Denmark has in early animal trials proven effective against a mutated novel coronavirus strain from mink discovered in the country, a scientist working on the vaccine said on Thursday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:04 IST
Vaccine works against mutated mink coronavirus in early animal trials - Danish scientist

A potential vaccine candidate being developed in Denmark has in early animal trials proven effective against a mutated novel coronavirus strain from mink discovered in the country, a scientist working on the vaccine said on Thursday. Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, one of the world's largest populations, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.

Early studies of the mutated virus strain, known as Cluster 5, showed the virus to have a reduced sensitivity towards antibodies, possibly compromising the efficacy of future vaccines, authorities said last week. But antibodies from rabbits treated with an early-stage vaccine candidate from Denmark's State Serum Institute (SSI) successfully beat down the Cluster 5 variant, according to Anders Fomsgaard, leading scientist at SSI, which deals with infectious diseases.

"We couldn't resist testing the rabbit antibodies we have against Cluster 5, and it works," Fomsgaard told Danish broadcaster DR on Thursday. The vaccine candidate, which is in early stages of development, will soon move to human trials at which it is uncertain if it will have the same effect.

"Whether this also applies to other vaccines and whether it applies to human antibodies, we do not know," Fomsgaard said. Reuters was unable to reach Fomsgaard for comment.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in a risk assessment on Thursday there is "currently high uncertainty" about the potential threat posed by the spread of the virus into mink, its mutations, and its consequent spread back into people.

Also Read: WHO says looking at mink farm biosecurity worldwide after Danish outbreak

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A major fire broke out on Thursday at a cloth shop-cum-godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that a call about the blaze was received around 8....

Motor racing-F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025 - governor

Formula One has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, city mayor Bruno Covas said on Thursday.The contract has been finalised and will be signed in the next few days, Covas told reporters at a j...

Iran captures Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack -state TV

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed dozens of people, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.An Iranian ethn...

Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020