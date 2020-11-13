Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Shot in the dark: Early COVID-19 vaccine efficacy explained

This week has seen a flurry of good news from COVID-19 vaccine developers, with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE trumpeting early data indicating their mRNA candidate is more than 90% effective. Some experts say that, ideally, 150 to 160 people in a trial of tens of thousands of participants must get sick before making a reliable assessment of a vaccine's efficacy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:31 IST
EXPLAINER-Shot in the dark: Early COVID-19 vaccine efficacy explained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

This week has seen a flurry of good news from COVID-19 vaccine developers, with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE trumpeting early data indicating their mRNA candidate is more than 90% effective. A Russian project came out a day later, touting 92% efficacy for the Sputnik V candidate, named after the Soviet-era satellite, based on a smaller data set.

HOW DO MANUFACTURERS ARRIVE AT EFFICACY NUMBERS? In Pfizer's case, it waited until 94 volunteers in its late-stage clinical trial of more than 43,500 people - half got the vaccine, the other half got a placebo - tested positive after developing symptoms.

For 90%-plus efficacy, no more than eight people among those who tested positive had received the vaccine, with the rest having received the placebo. "Roughly speaking, it's probably around eight to 86 cases in the treated and placebo groups," David Spiegelhalter, a Cambridge professor of risk and an expert in statistics, told Reuters.

"You don't need a lot of fancy statistical analysis to show that this is deeply impressive. It just hits you between the eyes." In Russia, Sputnik V-developer Gamaleya Institute reached its preliminary 92% efficacy figure based on 20 illnesses in 16,000 volunteers as its late-stage trial progresses. It aims to reach 40,000 people.

Of the 16,000 people, about quarter got the placebo. "It suggests that there is some effect, but it's insufficient to estimate the magnitude of it," Spiegelhalter said.

HOW MANY PEOPLE MUST GET SICK IN BIG VACCINE TRIALS? Some experts say that, ideally, 150 to 160 people in a trial of tens of thousands of participants must get sick before making a reliable assessment of a vaccine's efficacy. That's a bit of a rule of thumb, though, open to interpretation.

"There is no such regulatory standard requiring X number of events for making a reliable decision," the government-funded Swiss Clinical Trial Organisation said. "The amount of (infections) has to be seen in relation to the disease and its risk profile. It's rather a case-by-case evaluation." Typically, regulators strive to have at least 95% certainty that the trial read-out is not the result of random variations with nothing to do with the tested compound.

For trial sponsors there is safety in numbers as a large enough trial can ensure that 95% reliability hurdle is cleared. But the larger the underlying clinical benefit, the fewer trial participants needed to create that clarity.

In Pfizer and BioNTech's trial, they planned a final analysis when 164 people had become sick, with multiple, pre-planned interim analyses along the way. They skipped an analysis at 32 patients, and once they were ready to release a look at the 62-person mark, 94 had come down sick. Details from the Russian trial are unclear, without access to its protocol.

HOW DO THESE RESULTS STACK UP TO OTHER DRUGS, OR VACCINES FOR OTHER ILLNESSES? In normal drug trials, for diseases like terminal cancer, benefits of new medicines may be less apparent, with survival benefits of just a few months sometimes revolutionary for patients at death's door.

For vaccines, however, marginal protection is inadequate, and the World Health Organization ideally wants to see at least 70% efficacy in trials, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants at least 50%. The 90% efficacy reported in the Pfizer and Russian trials beats those, and appears to exceed that of typical flu vaccines, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate reduce the risk of sickness by 40%-60%.

For other shots, the CDC estimates the efficacy of a two-shot measles vaccine at 97%, and a two-dose chicken pox vaccine at 90%. Two doses of polio vaccine are 90% effective, rising to nearly 100% with a third. CAN WE EXPECT EFFICACY RATES TO HOLD UP AS TRIALS ADVANCE?

Pfizer acknowledged on Monday that its final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary. Still, Spiegelhalter said the study's design seems likely to generally hold up, based on the 94 sick participants. "In this case, the effect is so huge, even if there is a little bit of fallback - if the effects become slightly smaller over time - that is very unlikely to be significant."

WHAT ABOUT REAL-WORLD EFFICACY, SHOULD THE VACCINES BE APPROVED? The interim data is promising, since it appears to demonstrate that a vaccine can be effective in preventing COVID-19.

The jump to mass vaccinations, however, presents new hurdles, in particular for an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and BioNTech's that must be stored and shipped at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94°F). Moreover, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses, ideally 21 days apart. If people do not stick to the timetable, it may affect the vaccine's efficacy.

Protection against the mumps, for instance, drops from nearly 90% to 78%, if people don't get a follow-up shot. Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Tanner, president of Switzerland's Academies of Arts and Sciences and one of the government's top COVID-19 science advisers, expects possible variations in efficacy among older people, whose immune systems wane with time, or those with immune disorders.

"Efficacy says, 'Does it work?' Effectiveness says, 'Can it be applied? Can you carry the efficacy to the people?'" Tanner said. "But no question: 90% efficacy, at that stage, is a pretty good result."

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020