Vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with Biden team on COVAX

Vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with Biden team on COVAXReuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:24 IST
The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with the incoming team of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about collaborating with the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries. GAVI chief executive Seth Berkley, speaking to reporters on Friday, noted that Biden had set up a task force on the pandemic, adding they are "believers in science".
The Trump administration did not join the facility.
