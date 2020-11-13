Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden reports record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases as second wave strikes

Sweden, whose unorthodox virus-fighting strategy has garnered global attention, registered a record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a high of 4,697 daily cases recorded earlier this month. Sweden registered 42 new deaths, taking the total to 6,164 deaths.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:49 IST
Sweden reports record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases as second wave strikes

Sweden, whose unorthodox virus-fighting strategy has garnered global attention, registered a record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a high of 4,697 daily cases recorded earlier this month.

Sweden registered 42 new deaths, taking the total to 6,164 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.

Also Read: European stocks steady, but head for worst week since March

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Cunliffe: Not our job to protect banks against digital currencies

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said it was not his job to protect banks from the impact of future digital currencies, which could dramatically reduce households willingness to hold money in traditional bank accounts. Our job i...

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India, PM says matter of pride

The World Health Organisation on Friday announced that it will set up a global centre for traditional medicine in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that just like the country has emerged as the pharmacy of the w...

'Most remote island' creates massive marine protection zone

Tristan da Cunha, an island with 245 permanent residents, has created a marine protection zone to safeguard wildlife in an area of the South Atlantic three times the size of the United Kingdom. The government of the British overseas territo...

Insurance policy for treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria on anvil

Health and general insurers will soon be permitted to offer specific insurance cover to the public for treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Regulator IRDAI on Friday came out with an exposure draft on Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020