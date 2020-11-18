Nitish greets people on Chhath, asks them to remain vigilant against coronavirus
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and asked them to remain vigilant against coronavirus infection. Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus infection, it is essential for everyone to be aware and vigilant, Kumar said.PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:31 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and asked them to remain vigilant against coronavirus infection. The four-day festival began on Wednesday with what is colloquially called Nahai-Khay ritual. It will culminate on November 21 with prayers to the rising sun.
Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparv Chhath'. Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus infection, it is essential for everyone to be aware and vigilant, Kumar said. Bihar has reported 2,27,945 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday and 1,194 people have succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.
The state had 5,541 active coronavirus cases as on Tuesday. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders also greeted the people on the occasion.
