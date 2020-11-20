Bihar reports 495 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 495 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bihar in last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,29,969, said State Health Department on Friday. According to the State Health Department, total recoveries rose to 2,23,153 with 661 people recovering from viral infection today.

The death toll reached 1,212 while the active cases stand at 5,603 in the state. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark today with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. (ANI)

