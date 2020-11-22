Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine - CEO tells paper

We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a "matter of days" until a contract would be ready. Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 22-11-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 04:30 IST
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine - CEO tells paper

Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS). "Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying.

On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose. "Nothing is signed yet, but we're close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a "matter of days" until a contract would be ready.

Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump faced a new setback on Saturday in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election as a federal judge di...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capitalThe Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Fridays Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom com...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trumps flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020