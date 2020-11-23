Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:51 IST
'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective.

"These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.

"We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine is around 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.Here are som...

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday became the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nations expertise on dealing with the coronavirus. Ardern ...

17th Bihar Assembly's inaugural session begins with members taking oath

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The ceremony was conducted at the central hall of the legislature building with strict a...

Soccer-Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea's Premier League form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his sides strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns. Chelsea went top of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020