Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Coronavirus’ was one of the most frequently used nouns in English by April: Oxford Languages

"We saw new words emerge, and historical words resurface with new significance, as the English language developed rapidly to keep pace with the political upheaval and societal tensions that defined the year," it said. The report notes that while the word coronavirus dates back to the 1960s and was previously mainly used by scientific and medical specialists, by April this year it had become one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language, exceeding even the usage of the word time.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:36 IST
‘Coronavirus’ was one of the most frequently used nouns in English by April: Oxford Languages

Oxford Languages, the organisation behind the iconic Oxford English Dictionary (OED), has transformed its annual ‘Word of the Year’ concept to incorporate the unprecedented surge in the use of certain words in 2020, emphasising that ‘coronavirus’ had become one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language by April this year. Its ‘Words of an Unprecedented Year’ report examines the themes that were a focus for the language monitoring for the year, including COVID-19 and all its related vocabulary, political and economic volatility, social activism, the environment, and the rapid uptake of new technologies and behaviours to support remote working and living.

Lockdown, WFH (work from home), support bubbles, keyworkers, furlough and circuit-breaker are just some of the pandemic-related lexicography trends for this year, the organisation said on Monday. “As our ‘Word of the Year’ process started and this data was opened up, it quickly became apparent that 2020 is not a year that could neatly be accommodated in one single ‘word of the year’, so we have decided to report more expansively on the phenomenal breadth of language change and development over the year,” said Oxford Languages, part of the Oxford University Press (OUP).

“We cast our net wide to capture how English around the world expressed its own view, sometimes sharing the collective expressions for the phenomena endured globally this year, and at other times using regionally specific words and usages,” it said. For India, the word that stood out was e-pass – or an official government document authorising a person’s movement during quarantine.

"I've never witnessed a year in language like the one we've just had. The Oxford team was identifying hundreds of significant new words and usages as the year unfolded, dozens of which would have been a slam dunk for Word of the Year at any other time,” said Casper Grathwohl, Oxford Languages President. "It's both unprecedented and a little ironic – in a year that left us speechless, 2020 has been filled with new words unlike any other," he said.

OUP said it used "evidence-based data" to explore this year's language developments. "We saw new words emerge, and historical words resurface with new significance, as the English language developed rapidly to keep pace with the political upheaval and societal tensions that defined the year," it said.

The report notes that while the word coronavirus dates back to the 1960s and was previously mainly used by scientific and medical specialists, by April this year it had become one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language, exceeding even the usage of the word time. By May, it had been surpassed by COVID-19. Similarly, the term social distancing dates to the mid-20th century in the general sense of being remote from others, and to the early 21st century in the specific sense of maintaining distance from others in order to reduce the spread of infection, but before 2020 it was relatively rare.

In March this year, as governments across the world introduced measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, social distancing – along with the related verb socially distance and the adjective socially distanced – surged in frequency, the report finds. “Other notably frequent words in our corpus in March and April this year reflect other measures taken to control the virus, including shelter-in-place, stay-at-home (in stay-at-home order), self-isolate, and self-quarantine,” it said.

The report also stated that phrases including mask up, anti-mask, anti-masker and mask-shaming were "among the proliferation of words reflecting attitudes towards the issue of mask-wearing". Superspreader, a word dating back to the 1970s, spiked in October when coronavirus cases spread in the White House.

Two words that have seen a growth of more than 300 per cent since March are remote and remotely. And reflecting the proliferation of online meetings, the words mute and unmute have also had a significant rise in usage this year. Other words registering a surge in usage include workcation (up 500 per cent) – a holiday in which you also work – and staycation (up 380 per cent) – a holiday at home or in your home country.

According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 58,696,029 COVID-19 cases and 13,88,724 deaths across the world..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain must rebuild economy with an eye on debt levels, UK's Labour says

Britain must rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic with one eye on rising deficit and debt levels, the opposition Labour Partys finance policy chief said on Monday, criticising the government response to the crisis as wasteful and...

EU plans easier access to generics in potential blow to big drugmakers

The European Commission wants to make it easier for patients to access cheaper, generic medicines, a draft EU document seen by Reuters shows, in a move that could cut the revenues of big pharmaceutical firms.The EU executive outlines its st...

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the US tech giants online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web, a...

US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata inflators

The US is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The decision announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020