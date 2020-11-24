UK's Johnson says there will be no compulsory COVID vaccination
Britain's government will not force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "There will be no compulsory vaccination. That's not the way we do things in this country," Johnson told a news conference. "We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong," he said.Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 01:17 IST
