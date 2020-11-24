Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech PM Babis wants free COVID-19 tests for all before Christmas

The Czech Republic has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the pandemic but COVID-19 infections are falling after weeks of lockdown measures and the government lowered its risk level on Monday. The country has already started using targeted antigen testing -- which is faster and logistically easier than standard PCR tests but not as accurate -- in homes for the elderly.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:42 IST
Czech PM Babis wants free COVID-19 tests for all before Christmas

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he aimed to offer free antigen testing for COVID-19 by Christmas for any citizens who want it. The Czech Republic has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the pandemic but COVID-19 infections are falling after weeks of lockdown measures and the government lowered its risk level on Monday.

The country has already started using targeted antigen testing -- which is faster and logistically easier than standard PCR tests but not as accurate -- in homes for the elderly. "I would very much like us to meet this challenge to allow all citizens, at least a week or 10 days before Christmas, to be able to be tested voluntarily and for free with antigen tests," Babis said.

Voluntary mass testing could be part of a strategic plan the Health Ministry is preparing, he added. Neighbouring Slovakia has already carried out millions of antigen tests in a campaign at the start of November that covered most of its population. Those that did not take the test were required to go into quarantine.

Czech testing would have no conditions attached, Babis said. The risk level was moved on Monday from the fifth, or highest, rung on the government's coronavirus danger scale, to the fourth. That means restaurants, some schools and most shops remain closed but may reopen as soon as next week if current trends continue and allow another shift on the scale.

The country of 10.7 million people has carried out 2.9 million standard lab tests since the pandemic started in the spring and has confirmed 496,638 infections. On Monday, it registered 4,377 new cases, a third of the daily peaks seen at the turn of October and November. Total deaths have doubled in November to 7,360 after cases surged.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcar...

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

Britains digital and technology firms must be wary of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment, according to a UK government website.Under a new law put forward separately on Tuesday, ...

Speeding truck kills 6 persons in Odisha

At least six people, including three women, were killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Sarankul area of Odishas Nayagarh district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred when the driver of the truck proceeding from Nay...

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020