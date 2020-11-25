Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says worst of virus second wave over, lockdown to ease

Positive trends including a decline in hospitalisations for COVID-19 infections, combined with pressure from business lobbies who say they are facing ruin, have led to calls to start loosening the lockdown as soon as possible. Macron also said he would start a vaccination campaign at the end of December or beginning of January, starting with the most vulnerable and older people. Vaccination won't be mandatory, he said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 01:00 IST
Macron says worst of virus second wave over, lockdown to ease
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

France will start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theatres and cinemas will re-open and people will be able to spend the holiday with the rest of their family, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the worst of the second wave of the epidemic in France was over, but that restaurants, cafes and bars would have to stay shut until Jan. 20 to avoid triggering a third wave. "We must do everything to avoid a third wave, do everything to avoid a third lockdown," Macron said.

After curfew measures in major French cities in mid-October failed to produce the results the government had hoped for, it enforced a one-month lockdown on Oct. 30, though it was less strict than a lockdown that ran from March 17 to May 11. Positive trends including a decline in hospitalisations for COVID-19 infections, combined with pressure from business lobbies who say they are facing ruin, have led to calls to start loosening the lockdown as soon as possible.

Macron also said he would start a vaccination campaign at the end of December or beginning of January, starting with the most vulnerable and older people. Vaccination won't be mandatory, he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron eyes COVID-19 vaccination starting by year-end

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered by year-end in France if approved by regulators. We are going to organise a swift an...

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their where...

Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici dies

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the countrys best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again, vows to work with allies

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with Washingtons allies. Introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020