Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Officials beseeched Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the pandemic, while governments across Europe tried to navigate a fine line between avoiding super-spreading the virus and allowing families to celebrate Christmas. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Officials beseeched Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the pandemic, while governments across Europe tried to navigate a fine line between avoiding super-spreading the virus and allowing families to celebrate Christmas.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The UK's four nations agreed to relax restrictions for Christmas, while Germany's 16 federal states planned to allow gatherings of up to 10 people over Christmas and New Year. * Spain will propose a "different" Christmas and New Year under restrictions with just six people at parties, and Italy's prime minister warned citizens not to go skiing during the holidays.

* The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion. AMERICAS

* U.S. state and federal officials defended unpopular public health measures as record hospitalizations pushed healthcare professionals to the brink. * U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in an initial distribution after the first one is cleared by regulators for emergency use.

* Eli Lilly and Co signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply 26,000 doses of its COVID-19 antibody drug. * Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive, but is asymptomatic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia will lift more internal border curbs to boost tourism as it plans to obtain its first vaccines in March.

* Malaysia said it would close some factories of the world's biggest rubber glove maker as more than 2,000 of its workers had tested positive. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran plans to use foreign vaccines while also developing its own, President Hassan Rouhani said as new daily cases hit a record high. * South Africa is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will cost less than $20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said.

* AstraZeneca must prove its claim that its potential vaccine has the lowest price of the main candidates so far, non-governmental organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow piercing the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery on progress on coronavirus vaccines and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. * U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in November amid a widespread resurgence in new infections and business restrictions.

* Germany's gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter as Europe's largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the pandemic in spring, but the outlook is clouded by a second wave of infections and a partial lockdown. * French business confidence dropped in November to a five-month low as the country entered a new coronavirus lockdown, hitting the services sector particularly hard.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnth and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Ed Osmond and Sriraj Kalluvila)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...

Soccer-Haaland double gives Dortmund 3-0 win over Brugge

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to top Group F and take a big step towards securing their knockout-stage spot with two games remaining. The Norwegian, who struck...

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020