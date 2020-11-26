Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin opens COVID-19 drug plant as Russia reports daily record for cases, deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inaugurated a pharmaceutical plant in Siberia that will manufacture drugs to treat COVID-19 as the country reported record high numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths. Russia has experienced a surge in infections since September, but authorities have resisted imposing lockdowns, relying instead on targeted measures in certain regions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:33 IST
Putin opens COVID-19 drug plant as Russia reports daily record for cases, deaths
Representative image Image Credit:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inaugurated a pharmaceutical plant in Siberia that will manufacture drugs to treat COVID-19 as the country reported record high numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths.

Russia has experienced a surge in infections since September, but authorities have resisted imposing lockdowns, relying instead on targeted measures in certain regions. Speaking at the inauguration via video link, Putin said the plant would produce COVID-19 drugs, as well as medicine used to treat tuberculosis, diabetes, hepatitis and other diseases.

"People need these drugs," he said. "They need them literally every day." Russia reported a record high of 25,487 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest numbers it has reported since the start of the pandemic.

Roszdravnadzor, the healthcare watchdog, said on Thursday that some regions in the country of around 145 million were running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported. Authorities in Moscow, which reported 6,075 new cases on Thursday, extended a recommended self-isolation period for residents over 65 and those in high-risk groups until Jan. 15.

Companies that had been ordered to have at least 30% of their staff work remotely must continue doing so until mid-January, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Sobyanin said the city's healthcare system was under pressure but still able to sustain an influx of COVID-19 patients.

"Experts believe that in these conditions there is no need to introduce additional restrictions, but lifting the ones that are already in place would be premature and a reckless decision," Sobyanin wrote on his website. With 2,187,990 infections, Russia currently has the fourth-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. Russia said on Thursday it had recorded 38,062 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim trial results, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates UAE and assured them of the governments responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy....

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focu...

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 to its lowest sin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020