Greece extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Greece extends nationwide coronavirus lockdownReuters | Athens | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:50 IST
Greece will extend its nationwide lockdown until Dec. 7 as COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the country, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.
Greece has registered a total of 97,288 COVID-19 cases and 1,902 deaths, with the hardest hit area being northern Greece. Hospitals are operating at almost full capacity, according to health ministry data.
- READ MORE ON:
- Stelios Petsas