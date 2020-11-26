Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss ski resorts can stay open for now - health minister

"The situation remains very serious and very unstable...and we have not decided yet how it will go in future," Berset said, adding Bern was in close contact with its neighbours and Swiss cantons. He acknowledged tensions would arise if Swiss resorts were the only ones open.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:27 IST
Swiss ski resorts can stay open for now - health minister

Swiss ski resorts can stay open for now as long as they have strict safety measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Thursday.

Neighbours France, Italy, Austria and Germany have all ordered even the high-altitude lifts that could be running this early in the winter to remain closed in the hope that all resorts can benefit at peak-season, if and when the infection rate slows. "In Switzerland the situation is much easier, one can still ski, that was always the goal. Obviously with respect for very strict measures, we have to have protection plans and things must be clear," Berset told a news conference in Bern.

He left the door open to change policy should conditions change by the year's end, when the two-week holiday period lures many winter sports enthusiasts to the slopes. "The situation remains very serious and very unstable...and we have not decided yet how it will go in future," Berset said, adding Bern was in close contact with its neighbours and Swiss cantons.

He acknowledged tensions would arise if Swiss resorts were the only ones open. "We will have to discuss this with the cantons but we are a sovereign country and can decide ourselves what the facts are on our territory," he added. Switzerland has adopted a "middle path" to curb the pandemic that has infected more than 300,000 and killed 4,109 here, leaving the nation largely open for business while urging people to keep their distance and embrace proper hygiene.

Berset said Switzerland could get the first, limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January if all went well. It would not force people to get vaccines, which it plans to distribute to patients free of charge. Switzerland has signed vaccine contracts with Moderna and AstraZeneca and reserved doses from Pfizer while finalising a contract.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...

'Reason to believe effective vaccine for general public in India to be available by Apr 2021'

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Thursday said there is a reason to believe that an effective vaccine to prevent COVID-19 may be available by April next year. There is a reason to believe that an effective vaccine may be a...

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Time is running out to find a Brexit agreement between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.At stake in the talks is avoiding a hard European Union border in southern Spain after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020