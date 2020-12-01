Health News Roundup: France pays to fix a million bikes to beat coronavirus

France's top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended COVID-19 vaccinations should target retirement homes residents and their staff first when doses reach the country. Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) suggested rolling out the campaign in stages and on a voluntary basis, like in many other countries.

France pays to fix a million bikes to beat coronavirus

More than a million French cyclists have used a 50 euro ($60) subsidy to get their old bikes repaired as part of measures to fight the coronavirus and now the government wants more people to start riding them. Following France's first lockdown in the spring, the government offered subsidies to get old bikes fixed. That program will now be extended until the end of March following the relaxation of a second lockdown last weekend.

