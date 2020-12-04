Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccination

Moscow launched an online service on Friday for people to book appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19, two days after President Vladimir Putin called for large-scale vaccinations. Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received regulatory approval in Russia despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:11 IST
Moscow launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccination

Moscow launched an online service on Friday for people to book appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19, two days after President Vladimir Putin called for large-scale vaccinations.

Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received regulatory approval in Russia despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. Interim trials showed it is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Ten vaccines are being developed in Russia, TASS news agency cited Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying on Thursday.

Residents of Moscow can register for free vaccination at 70 points around the city, with appointments starting from Saturday, the mayor's website said. Appointments are initially available for social workers, doctors and teachers aged between 18 and 60, in both state and private institutions. Any Moscow resident with an online account can book an appointment, but the website said people must show proof of occupation.

"For other Moscow residents, free vaccination will become available later," the website said. Britain has approved for use a different COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which it plans to roll out from early next week.

Russia reported 27,403 new coronavirus cases on Friday, dropping back from the record high hit on Thursday. More than 20,000 people in Moscow had received the Sputnik V injection, of whom 273 had fallen ill with COVID-19, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

She said the defence ministry was due this month to receive 100,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 50,000 military personnel. Russia has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus, preferring targeted regional curbs.

With 2,402,949 infections, Russia only fewer COVID-19 cases only than the United States, India and Brazil. It has recorded 42,176 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as stimulus hopes build

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.A bipartisan, 908 billion coronavirus ai...

IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the...

Kolkata's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor'

The air quality in most parts of Kolkata deteriorated to very poor, while it turned severe in the northern parts of the metropolis on Friday, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board PCB official said. The automated air monitoring station at R...

'ATC's only concern is 100 per cent accuracy, always'

When an ATC sits before the panel and holds conversation with pilots of air-borne flights, the only concern is to be 100 per cent accurate and nothing else matters, the first woman Air Traffic Control head Shyamali Halder said. Halder who t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020