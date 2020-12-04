Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:56 IST
DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup
Department of Biotechnology' Secretary, Renu Swarup (Photo ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.

"Department of Biotechnology has set up a vaccine expert committee which meets every 2 weeks. It gives scientific inputs on meeting the regulatory requirements," Renu Swarup said in a webinar on 'Regulatory Pathways for COVID19 Vaccines, Clinical Trials, Rolling Reviews and Adverse Event Monitoring, at Nirman Bhawan. Swarup highlighted that vaccine development is a complex process and a lot of science has gone in making it.

The panel, which also has experts from across the country and abroad, meets every two weeks to hold discussions not just with the academic research groups but also the vaccine manufacturers and developers to understand what they need for its development. "It is not necessary that the first one is the best, you may have one coming later which is going to be better but it is difficult to say right now," Swarup added at a webinar.

Swarup stressed that it is important to have a large basket of vaccines and said, "As we move forward, we really don't know which one is going to be the best." Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the government's efforts to contain COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an all-party meeting via video conferencing in order to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination strategy in India.

During the meeting, PM Modi told the authorities that about eight potential vaccines, currently in different stages of trials, will be manufactured in India. These also include three indigenous vaccines as well.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks report on shifting of Lalu to hosp director's bungalow from ward and back

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought a report from the state government on who ordered the transfer of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad to the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward in August and shifting him back...

UK, EU fail to reach deal, trade talks paused

Britain and the European Union failed on Friday to secure a trade agreement, saying talks would be paused so negotiators could talk to politicians to get better guidance on where to go next. With less than four weeks left until Britain leav...

Suriname to assist hundreds of Cuban migrants stranded at border

Surinames government will provide humanitarian assistance to a group of some 490 Cuban migrants stranded at the South American countrys western border with Guyana, officials said this week. The incident comes as U.S. President-elect Joe Bid...

BJP committed to people, 'Gupkar gang' to their families: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday the BJP had proved its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the Gupkar gang only served their own personal families during the period. Irani hit the campaign trail for the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020