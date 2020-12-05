Gujarat sees 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, 1,535 recover; 15 die

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,514 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,17,333, the state health department said. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, including nine deaths in Ahmedabad, three in Rajkot, two in Surat, and one in Aravalli, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,064, it said.

At the same time, 1,535 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,98,527, the department said in a release. A total of 69,668 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,071.82 tests per day per million population. 81,72,380 samples have been tested so far.

The state now has 14,742 active cases. At 332, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 241 in Surat, 178 in Vadodara, and 145 in Rajkot.

Elsewhere, Mehsana reported 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, Gandhinagar 58, Sabarkantha 43, Jamnagar 44, Banaskantha and Patan 37 each, Kheda 31, Panchmahal 28, Junagadh 26, Kutch 25, Dahod and Surendranagar 24 each, Bharuch 23, Amreli and Morbi 22 each, Anand 21, Bhavnagar 17, Gir Somnath and Mahisagar 13 each, etc. In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the count of COVID-19 cases stood at 3,313 with two fresh infections. In Daman, the tally of recoveries reached 3,298, officials said.

