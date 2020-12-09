Health News Roundup: Companies and industry groups lobbying in US; Air freight prices 'outrageous' and more

Companies and industry groups lobbying to get workers vaccinated

Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not. Inoculation against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is key to safely reopening large parts of the economy and reducing the risks of illness at crowded meatpacking plants, factories and warehouses.

Air freight prices 'outrageous' as COVID-19 shots rolled out, says WHO expert

Some carriers are seeking "outrageous" prices to fly dry ice and other medical equipment in the pre-holiday rush, but a capacity squeeze should ease in 2021 when the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines is expected, the World Health Organization's logistics chief said on Tuesday. Distribution of vaccines to low- and middle-income countries will be tricky, due to grounded passenger air services in some places, and may rely on charters, Paul Molinaro, WHO chief of operations support and logistics, told Reuters.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA staff, authorization nears

With hospitals under siege, U.S. moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone. Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle on Tuesday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released documents that raised no new red flags over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.