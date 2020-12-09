Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:05 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:46 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said posters and signages should not be affixed by authorities outside homes of COVID-19 patients in the country. 11:41 a.m.

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. 11:37 a.m.

In most of the COVID-19 deaths in WB comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. 11:14 a.m.

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. 11:12 a.m. The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said that posters and signage should not be affixed by the authorities outside the homes of COVID-19 patients in the country.

10:52 a.m. Twenty-two more people, including four army personnel and a health care worker, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,437, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

10:37 a.m. The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment.

10:17 a.m. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

9:58 a.m. Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,778 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

9:46 a.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his ''crisis-tested'' team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy.

9:37 a.m. Nine more people, including four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 3,977, an official said on Wednesday.

9:19 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,639 as 182 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

9:05 a.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General, exuding confidence that the renowned Indian-American physician will be a key voice on his response to the coronavirus pandemic to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine.

7:34 a.m. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that prioritises Americans' access to COVID-19 vaccines before the US potentially begins helping other nations.

Comorbidities proved fatal in most COVID-19 deaths in Bengal: Study

In most of the COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. Hypertension was found in ...

Ukraine reports record daily coronavirus-related deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine jumped to 276 from the previous record of 257 fatalities registered in November, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.He also said 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in ...

TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected rain-related damage in this district, after inspecting worst-hit Cuddalore earlier. He commenced his tour of the district after offering special prayers at Vailankanni Church an...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market bull run continues, sterling faces Brexit test

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Jap...
