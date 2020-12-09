Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:46 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said posters and signages should not be affixed by authorities outside homes of COVID-19 patients in the country. 11:41 a.m.

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. 11:37 a.m.

In most of the COVID-19 deaths in WB comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. 11:14 a.m.

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

10:52 a.m. Twenty-two more people, including four army personnel and a health care worker, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,437, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

10:37 a.m. The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment.

10:17 a.m. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

9:58 a.m. Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,778 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

9:46 a.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his ''crisis-tested'' team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy.

9:37 a.m. Nine more people, including four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 3,977, an official said on Wednesday.

9:19 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,639 as 182 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

9:05 a.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General, exuding confidence that the renowned Indian-American physician will be a key voice on his response to the coronavirus pandemic to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine.

7:34 a.m. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that prioritises Americans' access to COVID-19 vaccines before the US potentially begins helping other nations.