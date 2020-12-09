Health News Roundup: 'Outrageous' vaccine freight prices; mass COVID-19 vaccination started and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Air freight prices 'outrageous' as COVID-19 shots rolled out, says WHO expert

The World Health Organization's logistics chief expressed concerns that some airlines are seeking outrageous prices to fly dry ice and other medical equipment in the pre-holiday rush. Paul Molinaro added that the distribution of vaccines to low and middle-income countries will be tricky due to grounded passenger air services in some places, and may rely on charters.

South Korea reports second-highest new COVID-19 cases amid new wave

South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is the second-highest daily count since its first infection in January. The country is battling a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.

Mexico says could order 22 mln more vaccine doses from J&J

Mexican Deputy Health Minister has said that the country could order an additional 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, under a memorandum of understanding signed this week.

Poor countries seen missing out as rich nations hoard COVID-19 vaccines

Campaigners have warned that nine out of 10 people in dozens of poor nations could miss out on getting COVID-19 vaccines next year because rich countries have hoarded far more doses than they need. People's Vaccine Alliance, which is a coalition that includes Oxfam, Amnesty International, and Global Justice Now, has said that rich nations had bought 53% of the total stock of the most-promising vaccines as of last month, despite being home to only 14% of the global population.

In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old woman became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people, in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in history. Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.