ICDS scheme plays key role in child and women development in J-K's Pulwama

Women and children in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama are getting several health facilities at Anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme of the central government. The programme focuses on the nutritional assessment of children by using growth monitoring tools. To check nutritional status, Anganwadi centres use infantometer, stadiometer scale and child weighing scale to segregate undernourished children and provide for their nutritional needs.

With ICDS, the centres also provide joyful learning to children. "We are getting many facilities for our children here. They are being taught and provided nutritious food at the Anganwadi centre. Infants and parents themselves come to the centres. This is a great help for us," said a beneficiary. "This is a really good scheme. The central government has opened several Anganwadi centres in rural and urban areas here, said an Anganwadi helper, Khalida Bhat.

The benefits of the programme include supplementary nutrition, immunisation, health check-up, referral services, pre-school non-formal education and nutrition and health education to women, so they can look after their children properly. "Integrated Child Development Services is a central government-sponsored scheme which is designed for overall maternal and child development. Through Anganwadi centres, we are providing them with health facilities. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana women get cash incentive also, said Child Development Project Officer, Pulwama, Yasmeen.

The Anganwadi centres working under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department are playing a vital role in promoting child development and care of women in the valley. Womenfolk get several benefits during pregnancy, said an official of an Anganwadi centre. (ANI)