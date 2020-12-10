Left Menu
146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one more person succumbing to the disease from Dibrugarh district.

The minister said that 178 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of cured people to 2,09,622. The number of active patients at present is 3,542, he said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state.

Altogether 28,896 samples were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of such tests to 55,40,330 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests..

