Third COVID-19 wave on verge of being finished in Delhi: Health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the third wave of COVID-19 is on the verge of being finished in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:35 IST
Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the third wave of COVID-19 is on the verge of being finished in Delhi. While addressing a press meet, Jain said, "The death rate of COVID will decrease slowly. The shortage of ICU beds will be addressed soon. ICU beds are used for emergency purposes and also for COVID patients. In Delhi, 13,000 beds are lying vacant. Delhi is the largest state with so many vacant beds. We have 18,800 beds in hospitals in total."

"During the last seven days, Delhi has reported less than 5 pc positivity rate. The positivity rate of RT-PCR tests is also lower. Delhi has registered a downfall of about 80% positive cases. There were speculations that pollution and pandemic might increase the positivity rate. Thankfully, such is not the case. " Taking about the vaccine trials, he said, "No vaccine has been approved by the central government yet. As per guidelines, healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated first. Delhi people need not be worried as Delhi government is well-equipped. We have also got some cold storage facility for vaccines as well."

Taking briefly about the farmer protests, he said, "The Centre should try and resolve the issues of the farmers." As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday. (ANI)

