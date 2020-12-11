Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria may be on verge of second wave of COVID-19 infections warns health minister

By Felix Onuah Abuja, Dec 10 (Reuters - Nigeria may be on the verge of a second wave of COVID-19 infections amid rising number of confirmed cases in Africa's most populous country over the last few weeks, the health minister said on Thursday. Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a televised news conference in the capital Abuja, said 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks before that, and 1,126 the week before that.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:06 IST
Nigeria may be on verge of second wave of COVID-19 infections warns health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

By Felix Onuah Abuja, Dec 10 (Reuters - Nigeria may be on the verge of a second wave of COVID-19 infections amid rising number of confirmed cases in Africa's most populous country over the last few weeks, the health minister said on Thursday.

Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a televised news conference in the capital Abuja, said 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks before that, and 1,126 the week before that. "We may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic," he said. His comments came a day after South Africa said it had officially entered a second wave.

The health minister said the rise in cases was mostly driven by an increase in infections within communities and, to a lesser extent, by travellers entering Nigeria. Ehanire, addressing reporters as part of a weekly briefing by Nigeria's COVID-19 task force, said he had ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres that had been closed due to falling patient numbers.

Nigeria has not been hit as hard as other countries by the pandemic. The country, which has a population of around 200 million people, has had 70,669 confirmed cases which resulted in 1,184 deaths as of Thursday. Dr Sani Aliyu, coordinator of the task force, said the threat of a second wave could be averted if people observed social distancing measures and avoid the temptation to gather in large groups during the upcoming Christmas period.

"This is clearly a delicate period for the response. We may potentially be heading into an epidemic crisis but there is still time to reverse this trend," he said. On Thursday the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urged rich countries that have ordered more COVID-19 vaccines than they need to consider distributing excess doses to Africa.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...

ANALYSIS-U.S. blessing Facebook deals complicates lawsuit demanding Instagram sale

A U.S. lawsuit that could lead to the break-up of Facebook Incs social media empire may be hindered by the governments role in the companys monopoly building, and a recent dearth of similar cases, legal experts said.In twin lawsuits on Wedn...

Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The remarks we...

BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020