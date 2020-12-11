Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of women in jail soars, despite global push to cut numbers

The number of women in jail globally has soared by 17% in a decade, despite leaders' pledges to put fewer women behind bars for petty crimes and the devastating impact on their mental health and children, penal reformers said on Thursday. Penal Reform International (PRI) said 741,000 women were in prison worldwide, with up to 80% having an identifiable mental illness, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 01:24 IST
Number of women in jail soars, despite global push to cut numbers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The number of women in jail globally has soared by 17% in a decade, despite leaders' pledges to put fewer women behind bars for petty crimes and the devastating impact on their mental health and children, penal reformers said on Thursday.

Penal Reform International (PRI) said 741,000 women were in prison worldwide, with up to 80% having an identifiable mental illness, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The number of women in prison is climbing at an alarming rate," said PRI Executive Director Olivia Rope, calling for bolder action to reduce the numbers.

"It's shocking that more and more women are having their lives devastated by prison - often for very trivial offences," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The United Nations, which in 2010 adopted the Bangkok Rules that promote non-custodial sanctions, said the rise was fueled by punitive approaches to low-level non-violent crimes often linked to poverty, adultery and harsh drug policies.

The number of women prisoners has gone up everywhere except Europe, rising 50% in Asia, 24% in Africa and 19% in Central and South America, according to a PRI analysis published on Human Rights Day. It said 35% of women prisoners were behind bars for drug-related offences compared to 19% of men, partly because women are more often used as drug mules.

U.N. leaders and rights organisations said many prisons had suspended family visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding mental health issues, which affect a far higher percentage of women inmates than men. Rope said most incarcerated women had children and the trauma of separation had been made worse by coronavirus restrictions.

"COVID-19 measures have had a devastating impact on women in prison, with many denied any contact with their children," she said. Some women have also been unable to get sanitary pads normally provided by visitors or charities, she added.

U.N. leaders and rights groups said in separate statements they were also concerned about the lack of rehabilitation services tailored to women who make up on average 2% to 9% of national prison populations. "There is a lot of stigma around female imprisonment - they face a lot more family and social rejection when they come out than men - we've seen that everywhere," Rope said.

U.N. officials said courts should take into account factors such as a woman's lack of criminal history and her caretaking responsibilities. Women who commit petty offences should not be jailed and under-18s only as a last resort, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.Stocks on Wall Street opened ...

$1.44 billion plan to respond to Venezuela refugee and migrant needs

Many refugees, migrants and their host communities now face multiple challenges that have worsened their already precarious situation, the agencies said.80 of 5.4M refugees and migrants from are hosted by Latin American and Caribbean cou...

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union a...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020